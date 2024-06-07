Global, Indian leaders discuss road map to support startup ecosystem at IGIC

New Delhi, June 6: At the third edition of the India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) 2024, which commenced on Thursday in Bengaluru, global and domestic leaders have discussed the roadmap to support digital transformation and startup ecosystem in India.



IGIC has witnessed key industry leaders from Indian and global startup founders, VCs and investors, corporate and government leaders, and technology & public policy experts under one common platform.



The experts engaged with attendees in a range of keynotes and panel discussions including, India as a destination of choice for investment in startups, riding the wave of the digital consumer revolution, and roadmap for India to join the world’s semiconductors ‘top players league’, vision for India’s technology future for the next five years, among others.



India has made significant strides in deep tech, health tech, semiconductors and aerospace technologies, said Claude Smadja, Chairman, Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory.



The new government at the Centre as such does not need new policies but rather at this stage, it should focus on accelerating the development and expanding on what is already happening, he added.



B V Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) said that India has one of the world's best digitisation stories and impressive internet penetration, with 1.1 billion out of 1.3 billion people connected.



The government's push for digital transformation is evident in the 15 billion UPI transactions worth $250 billion last month. The large population, coupled with various social and urban challenges, presents not just opportunities, but immense potential for innovative technology solutions, he added.



IGIC's mission is to expand technology and business interaction and synergies between India's ecosystems and a number of foreign ecosystems, identify and assess new opportunities arising from the rapid emergence of disruptive technologies, and find new business partnerships.