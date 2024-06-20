Former OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever launches new AI company

San Francisco, June 20: Ilya Sutskever, one of the co-founders of AI company OpenAI, has launched a new firm called Safe Superintelligence Inc (SSI), just a month after leaving the ChatGPT maker. Sutskever, along with Jan Leike, who co-led OpenAI’s 'Super Alignment' team, left the Sam Altman-run company in May last year after a fall-out with the leadership at OpenAI.

Leike now heads a team at rival AI company Anthropic, in which tech giants Google and Amazon have made investments. In a post on X social media platform, Sutskever said that “SSI is our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap, because it is our sole focus”. “We plan to advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead. This way, we can scale in peace,” read the post.

“Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures,” it added. The company is hiring a lean, cracked team of the world’s best engineers and researchers dedicated to focusing on SSI and nothing else. “If that’s you, we offer an opportunity to do your life’s work and help solve the most important technical challenge of our age,” said the company.