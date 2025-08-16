For public safety, 2,000 AI CCTVs have been installed in the Lima area of Peru

Mexico City, Aug 16: Hanwha Vision, a South Korean security system solution provider, has supplied some 2,000 artificial intelligence (AI) CCTV cameras to a district in Peru's capital region, marking one of the largest overseas deployments of its advanced surveillance technology to date, according to local officials.

Santiago de Surco, one of the districts in the Peruvian capital of Lima, said it has opened a new central monitoring centre equipped with Hanwha Vision's AI-based cameras, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Hanwha Vision cameras installed include models with built-in license plate recognition technology and 360-degree multi-sensor monitoring capabilities. They are also programmed to detect abandoned objects and unusual behaviour in public spaces using AI algorithms.

"By providing analytics that automatically classify people and vehicles, our system helps reduce false alarms and improve monitoring efficiency, which we believe will greatly contribute to crime prevention," said Byun Sang-tae, head of Hanwha Vision's Mexico subsidiary.

The municipality aims to reduce its crime rate by nearly half within six months in close cooperation with the Peruvian national police.

An opening ceremony for the monitoring centre was held the previous day, attended by senior Peruvian government and police officials, along with South Korean Ambassador to Peru Choi Jong-uk.

The district, home to major shopping malls, parks and the U.S. Embassy, is regarded as one of the most dynamic and rapidly developing districts within the Lima metropolitan area.

Hanwha Vision reported its first-quarter net loss of 3.3 billion won (US$2.3 million). The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 44.3 billion won for the January-March period. Revenue was 451.8 billion won.

Earlier this year, Hanwha Group partnered with global energy technology firm Baker Hughes Co. for the joint development of a low-carbon ammonia gas turbine. Under the agreement, Hanwha Ocean Co. and Hanwha Power Systems Co. plan to expand their technological cooperation with Baker Hughes with a goal of developing the world's first completely carbon-free ship and providing innovative solutions that lead the era of fossil fuel elimination.

--IANS