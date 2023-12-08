Fire Disney CEO Bob Iger immediately, says Musk

San Francisco, Dec 8: An angry Elon Musk has said that Disney CEO Bob Iger should be fired immediately, after the entertainment giant pulled advertisements from X as its owner endorsed antisemitic conspiracy theory on his platform.

This came after Musk told advertisers to "go f*** yourself" at an event late last month.

He then waved to the audience, saying, "Hey Bob", referring to the Disney CEO who was also present at the event.

In his latest post on X, Musk said: “He (Iger) should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.”

When a follower asked him that X should start a movie studio to compete with Disney, Musk replied: “Maybe we should”.

Disney did not immediately respond to Musk.

At The New York Times' DealBook Summit last month, Musk had singled out Iger, ranting against the Disney CEO.

"What this advertising boycott is going to do is kill the company. And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in great detail," he told the audience.

Companies that have paused or pulled advertising on X in the last few weeks include Apple, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, IBM, Paramount Global, Lionsgate and the European Commission, as Musk promoted anti-Semitic content on X.

“We just felt that the association with… Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us,” Iger had said.

More than 100 brands have since halted their ads, and the company is at risk of losing $75 million by the end of the year, according to reports.