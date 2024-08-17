Fig juice from India goes global thanks to APEDA: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Centre on Saturday informed that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of India's first ready to drink fig juice, made from GI-tagged Purandar Figs, to Poland. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that the fig juice was also showcased at ‘Macfrut 2024’ in Rimini, Italy, with the support of APEDA, further expanding its global reach.

The Centre informed that the event saw a positive response from buyers, including an inquiry from MG Sales SP in Wroclaw, Poland, which led to this landmark export. This marks a significant achievement in promoting India's unique agro-products on the global stage. “The journey of this innovative fig juice began at the APEDA Pavilion during the SIAL 2023 held in Greater Noida, New Delhi. The international trade showcase provided a platform for the product's initial introduction to the global market,” said the ministry.

The fig juice, produced by Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd. garnered significant attention and won an award at the event, highlighting its potential in the international market. Since the first export of fresh GI-tagged Purandar Figs to Hamburg in 2022, APEDA has worked closely with smallholder farmers. The product, which has been granted a provisional patent, represents a significant innovation in the agricultural sector.

The government said that this achievement not only showcases the potential of Indian agro-products but also underscores the importance of research and development in enhancing the value of agricultural exports. “This achievement highlights the potential of Indian agro-products and the crucial role of FPCs in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and exports,” the ministry added.