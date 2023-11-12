Facebook reports global outage; users unable to post

Guwahati, Nov 12: Several people across the globe have been facing issues with uploading posts on their Facebook pages since Sunday morning.

Although the issue was noticed on Saturday evening, however, it became more prominent on the occasion of Diwali in India after several people from different countries reported that they were unable to upload anything on their Facebook pages.

According to Downdetector, the countries that reported the issue since 7 am today included India, Malaysia, Netherlands, Mexico, Taiwan, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Belgium, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, Poland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Japan, Brazil, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Colombia, Chile, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Australia, United Kingdom, Ecuador, France, Indonesia, Canada, Philippines, Turkey, Greece, United States, Czech Republic, Croatia, Austria, Argentina, Romania, Slovakia, Thailand, Switzerland, Hungary and Russian Federation.

Some of the users have taken to different social media platforms to complain regarding the inability to log in to their Facebook pages.