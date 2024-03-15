EU targets Big Tech platforms on GenAI risks ahead of elections

New Delhi, March 14: Alarmed at the misuse of generative AI (GenAI) and deepfakes ahead of the elections, the European Commission on Thursday asked for information under the Digital Services Act (DSA) from Microsoft Bing, Facebook, Google Search, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Elon Musk-run X.

The commission has asked the Big Tech platforms to provide more information on measures for risks linked to generative AI on their services such as “hallucinations” where AI provides false information and the viral dissemination of deepfakes.

These internet platforms must provide the requested information to the Commission by April 3 for questions related to the protection of elections.

"Bing, Facebook, Google Search, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and X are required to comply with the full set of provisions introduced by the DSA, including the assessment and mitigation of risks related to the dissemination of illegal content and any negative effects on the exercise of fundamental rights, on electoral processes, on mental well-being, and on the protection of minors," the commission said in a statement.

The 2024 European Parliament elections are scheduled to be held in June.

The Commission has also asked the Big Tech platforms for information and internal documents on the risk assessments and mitigation measures linked to the impact of generative AI on "electoral processes, dissemination of illegal content, protection of fundamental rights, gender-based violence, protection of minors and mental well-being".

Based on the assessment of the replies, the Commission will assess the next steps.

"Pursuant to Article 74 (2) of the DSA, the Commission can impose fines for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information in response to a request for information," it said.