Electronics & IT sector promises lakhs of jobs for young talented Indians: MoS Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, June 11: The electronics and IT sector promises lakhs of new jobs for young talented Indians in the near future and it is an immense honour to be given the responsibility by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of this transformation, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and IT, said on Tuesday.



After assuming the charge, MoS Prasada said the electronics and IT industry has seen tremendous growth and transformation under PM Modi’s visionary initiatives and schemes in the last 10 years.



“I deeply thank PM Modi for giving me such important responsibilities. For today’s age, electronics and IT is a key enabler, especially for skilled youth,” MoS Prasada said.



“It is the Prime Minister’s vision to make India a global IT and technology hub and in the last 10 years, PM Modi has made earnest efforts towards achieving that goal,” the minister added.



From semiconductors to artificial intelligence (AI), from electronics manufacturing to 6G, Indian companies have come of age and with investments worth billions of dollars, the country is poised to become a global supply chain hub across industries.