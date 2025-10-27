Electronics exports to soon rank 2nd in India’s export basket, says Minister

New Delhi, Oct 27: Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday lauded the growth of India’s electronics exports, expressing the hope that it will become the second largest export category soon.

The minister informed that India’s electronics exports have emerged as the third-largest and fastest-growing export category in the first half of FY26.

The minister shared the update in a post on social media platform X, saying, "Make in India impact! Electronics become the country’s third largest and fastest-growing export category in the first six months of FY26. On course to be the second largest exported item."

The government data showed that electronics exports increased by 42 per cent (year-on-year) to $22.2 billion in H1FY26, with approximately half of that value linked to Apple iPhone shipments. The sector has surged in export rankings, rising from seventh in FY22 to third position.

India’s exports grew 5.19 per cent year-on-year between April and August 2025 to $346.1 billion, compared to $329.03 billion during the same period in 2024, despite the uncertainty in global markets.

The performance comes on top of 7.1 per cent growth in exports in 2024, exceeding the global average of 2.5 per cent, according to World Bank (WB) data.

Electronic goods led the surge with a 40.6 per cent increase, adding $5.5 billion in value compared to the same period in 2024. This success is closely linked to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and ‘Make in India’ schemes that have transformed India from a net importer to a net exporter of smartphones.

Exports of smartphones alone crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of FY26, a robust 55 per cent increase over the previous year, the article further states.

India's smartphone exports crossed an estimated $1.8 billion in the month of September, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 95 per cent compared to the same month last year.

--IANS