Digital platforms boost ease of doing biz; 8.29L approvals via NSWS

New Delhi, March 9: India’s digital platforms ecosystem has streamlined the business lifecycle, from entry to expansion, with unprecedented speed and ease through National Single Window System (NSWS), Government e‑Marketplace, MCA21 and similar tools, the Centre said on Monday.

India’s integrated digital infrastructure also widened market access and unlocked liquidity for millions of firms. The National Single Window System has granted over 8,29,750 approvals across 32 central departments and 32 states, according to an official statement.

Further, India’s corporate landscape is being revolutionised by the MCA21 Project, a forward-looking, AI-driven initiative that significantly enhances transparency. MCA21, which integrates advanced features like e-Scrutiny, e-adjudication and e-consultation recorded approximately 3.84 crore filings between 2021 and 2025, the statement said.

Udyam Registration Portal has facilitated 7.71 crore registrations and supported 33.97 crore jobs as of February 12, 2026, the statement further said.

The portal offers a free, paperless, and self-declaration-based system for MSMEs. By efficiently integrating with Central Board of Direct Taxes and GST network databases, it provides a fully digital, documentation-free experience that eliminates administrative hurdles.

"By harmonising central platforms with state-led reforms, India provides entrepreneurs and businessmen with an efficient, transparent, and reliable gateway to growth," the statement said.

Government e‑Marketplace has grown into a digital procurement system connecting sellers and service providers across the country, including women entrepreneurs, startups, micro and small enterprises (MSEs), artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) and Divyangjans.

Government e‑Marketplace recorded over 4 lakh crore in order value in FY26 till February 12 with an order volume of over 60 lakh. Its module facilitated over Rs 2,200 crore in auctions from December 2021 to November 2025, with over 23,000 registered bidders and participation from more than 17,000 auctioneers.

India has transformed its administrative framework by digitising approvals at both central and state levels through unified single-window portals. The Government has also launched other single-window digital platforms that increase transparency, reduce cost and simplify compliance such as PARIVESH and e-Gram SWARAJ Portal.

--IANS