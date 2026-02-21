Developers’ toolkit launched for inclusive speech tech

New Delhi, Feb 21: As India moves decisively toward a voice-first digital ecosystem, it is imperative that we build this transition on strong policy foundations and practical implementation frameworks, Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, has said.

Voice technologies are becoming foundational to digital inclusion in India and against this backdrop, a new Policy Report and Developers’ Toolkit on voice technologies was launched at the ‘India AI Summit Expo 2026’ here.

"The Policy Report and Developers’ Toolkit provides a structured roadmap for building open, inclusive, and responsible speech technologies in India. While the policy recommendations guide ecosystem alignment, the Developers’ Toolkit translates these principles into actionable practices across the AI lifecycle — from data collection and model development to deployment and governance,” explained Nag.

The report proposes targeted policy recommendations to strengthen the voice-technology ecosystem, including treating foundational speech datasets as digital public goods, improving openness and representativeness of models, investing in sustainable public infrastructure, and embedding safeguards to prevent misuse while enabling innovation.

The toolkit were jointly developed by ARTPARK at IISc, Digital Futures Lab and Trilegal with support from Bhashini and the FAIR Forward - AI for All initiative, implemented by GIZ (German Development Cooperation) funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

In a linguistically diverse country like India, voice technologies represent a critical layer of digital public infrastructure, lowering barriers to digital access through speech-based applications.

However, the development and deployment of speech technologies also raise complex questions around data governance, inclusion, openness, quality, and responsible use.

The Developers’ Toolkit complements the policy analysis by highlighting key challenges faced by developers working with Indian-language voice datasets and building voice applications.

It identifies structural gaps within India’s speech and language technology ecosystem, including uneven data representation, weak quality assurance mechanisms, limited evaluation practices, and fragmented governance structures.

“When voice AI works in local languages and dialects, it becomes a gateway to public services, health care, education, and economic participation,” said Dr. Ariane Hildebrandt, Director-General of the department for global health, equality of opportunity, digital technologies and food security; German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

—IANS