Cyber extortion top concern for 37 pc Indian firms: Report

New Delhi, May 3: About 37 percent of Indian organisations cited cyber extortion as a top concern as compared to 24 percent globally, a new report said on Friday.

According to the cybersecurity company Splunk, about 25 percent of Indian firms also cited attacks on cloud based infrastructure as a top concern.

"As businesses in India navigate a complex cyber threat landscape that evolves with advancements in AI, Splunk's latest State of Security report reveals that the country’s security teams are ahead of the curve globally when it comes to establishing generative AI policies," said Dhiraj Goklani, Area Vice President, South Asia, Splunk.

The report surveyed 1,650 security leaders during December 2023 and January 2024. Respondents were in Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and the US.

Moreover, the report mentioned that India has the highest percentage of organisations (66 percent) that rated their security programmes as "extremely advanced", compared to 47 percent globally.

They also have higher rates of increased collaboration across internal teams 58 percent with software engineering, 52 percent with engineering operations, and 78 percent with IT.

According to the report, Indian firms were also particularly focused on cloud security, with 48 percent citing it as a top initiative compared to 35 percent globally.

India organisations were the most optimistic about how generative AI will tip the scales, with 51 percent expecting defenders to gain a bigger advantage, versus 43 percent globally.

About percent have established generative AI security policies for end users, compared to 66 percent globally, the report said.



