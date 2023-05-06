85 years of service to the nation
Covid-19 no longer a "global health emergency, says WHO

By The Assam Tribune
Covid-19 no longer a global health emergency, says WHO
Photo: PTI

Guwahati, May 6: The World Health Organisation on Friday, announced that Covid-19 is no longer a "global health emergency."

Three years after first raising the apex of concern over the virus, the announcement is an important milestone towards putting a stop to the pandemic.

The head of the WHO stated that at least seven million people lost its live in the outbreak.

"It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency” added by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Tedros further stated that the decision has been made carefully on the basis of careful analysis of data.



