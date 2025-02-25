Committed to 100 pc Railways electrification, boost renewable energy usage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 25: The government aims to achieve ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions for Indian Railways, with 100 per cent electrification slated for completion in the 2025-26 financial year, Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has said. The next objective is to maximise renewable energy procurement. Till date, Indian Railways has tied up 4,260 MW (installed) of solar and 3,427 MW (installed) of wind energy for its energy requirements, the minister said while addressing investors and entrepreneurs at the ‘Global Investors Summit 2025’ in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

With this vision, Indian Railways has already tied up 1,500 MW of renewable energy. Further strengthening this commitment, a significant 170 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed with the Madhya Pradesh government. This milestone marks the procurement of India's cheapest solar power at Rs 2.15/kWh and the minister reaffirmed enthusiasm for exploring wind and nuclear energy procurement. The Madhya Pradesh government, through Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Limited (RUMSL), is supplying solar power to Indian Railways from its largest solar park.

Vaishnaw lauded state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his active role in advancing railway development in the state. He reiterated the Indian government’s strong commitment to a sustainable and green future for the country's transportation network. “Indian Railways is committed to achieving net-zero emissions and shifting from road to rail transport to promote environmental sustainability, reduce oil imports, and lower overall logistics costs,” said the Union Minister.

“As part of this vision, it is meeting its energy requirements through non-fossil sources such as solar, wind, and nuclear power. The collaboration with RUMSL is a significant step in this direction,” he added. In addition to setting up its own solar systems, Indian Railways is also securing solar power through PPA arrangements with developers. By 2030, Indian Railways' traction power requirement is projected to reach 10,000 MW. So far, it has secured 4,260 MW of installed solar capacity and 3,427 MW of installed wind capacity to meet its energy needs, the Minister said.

Vaishnaw urged all states to contribute renewable energy be it solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear power to Indian Railways, emphasising a collaborative approach to sustainable energy. Highlighting the record-breaking budget of Rs 14,745 crore allocated to Madhya Pradesh’s railway sector for FY2025-26, the Union Minister stated that this is the highest-ever budgetary allocation for the state.