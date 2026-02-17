CM sees Hyderabad as future life sciences capital

Hyderabad, Feb 17: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that Hyderabad has the potential to rise from global vaccine capital to become global life sciences capital.

Inaugurating BioAsia 2026 along with IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, he stated that the annual event stands as proof of Hyderabad's success as a life sciences hub.

He expressed confidence that BioAsia would soon be recognised on the lines of the World Economic Forum organised in Davos.

The Chief Minister highlighted Telangana's strengths, which will support its rise from being a global vaccine capital to become global life sciences capital. He listed strong vision and clear policy, availability of highly qualified human resources, and great educational institutions as the strengths of Telangana.

He noted that Hyderabad is a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with excellence in research and design.

The Chief Minister mentioned the recent launch of the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy at Davos, the expansion of Genome Valley, the launch of 1Bio or world-class research and innovation, the acceleration of Green Pharma City, and the opening of various global capability centres in Hyderabad.

"In the last two years, we have received over Rs 73,000 crore investments in life sciences," he said.

Hyderabad is the preferred destination to set up GCCs, build innovation engines, design molecules and drugs, manage clinical analytics, build AI platforms and drive digital manufacturing, he added.

Considering the massive turnout from around the world at BioAsia, the Chief Minister said, the conference could surpass its name and be renamed as Bio-World.

He highlighted the presence of major thought and business leaders in pharma, bio-sciences, bio-tech, bulk drugs, vaccines, and healthcare in Hyderabad.

He claimed that Hyderabad has emerged as a trusted, stable, and future-ready ecosystem. "From bulk drugs to biologics, from manufacturing to innovation, from India to the world, Telangana is moving up the value chain," he said.

Minister Sridhar Babu said that the state is targeting $25 billion in life sciences investments and 5 lakh jobs by 2030, with a clear roadmap to position Telangana among the world’s Top three life sciences clusters. "Telangana is moving beyond supply-led manufacturing to solution-driven global leadership by building a ready-to-work talent pool in mRNA, gene editing, and AI-led drug discovery, while strengthening Hyderabad as a hub for next-generation innovation and medical tourism," he said.

BioAsia 2026 saw participation of more than 4,000 delegates representing 500 top companies of the Lifesciences ecosystem from all over the world.

The Chief Minister presented Prof Bruce Levine, from the University of Pennsylvania, with the Genome Valley Excellence Award.

