Centre to launch multilingual e-Governance solution for citizens to file grievances

New Delhi, March 29: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has announced a collaboration with Digital India Bhashini to implement a multimodal, multilingual e-Governance solution for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). The move is in pursuance of the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to effect qualitative improvements in Grievance Redressal systems to make them more sensitive, accessible and meaningful.

With the multilingual multimodal solution, it is envisaged that citizens will be able to file grievances on the CPGRAMS portal through 22 regional languages in an intuitive interface that will make grievance lodging much easier. Citizens can use voice in their regional language to lodge grievances. This solution will also enhance ease of accessibility and navigation on CPGRAMS portal. This collaboration of DARPG-Bhashini will create a future roadmap for a more efficient, accessible and responsive governance system for citizens, said the government.

The integration of Bhashini with CPGRAMS marks a significant milestone in AI-powered, multilingual citizen engagement, ensuring that language barriers no longer hinder grievance redressal and public service accessibility. The solution in expected to go live by July 2025. Meanwhile, over 56 lakh grievances were redressed between November 2022 and February 2025 under the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), according to the information tabled in Parliament this week.

"From 1st November 2022 to 28th February 2025, a total of 52,36,844 grievances were received on CPGRAMS, and 56,63,849 grievances were disposed of through the system,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. The minister said that as of February 28 there exists a pendency of 59,946 public grievances cases in ministries/departments of the Government of India. Citizens can file grievances through 5.1 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs). Meanwhile, a total of 50,088 public grievances were redressed by the states and union territories in February this year, while the pendency of such cases on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 1,90,994 grievances, according to the monthly report released by DARPG.