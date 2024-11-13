Centre to deliberate on plans to achieve 500 GW green energy target by 2030

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Wednesday said it is organising a two day 'Chintan Shivir' in Bhubaneswar on November 14-15 to focus on strategies to achieve the target of 500 GW by 2030, and progress toward the next goal of 1800 GW by 2047.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, will inaugurate the event at ITC Bhubaneswar. State Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik, Energy Minister of Odisha Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Secretary MNRE Prashant Kumar Singh, will also address the event, according to an official statement.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ aims to bring together leading decision makers, financial institutions, industrialists, CEOs and key officials from central and state governments who are integral to India's renewable energy journey. Participants will brainstorm on key and emerging issues in the sector through various thematic sessions.

The key sessions will include PM ‘Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ with the aim to achieve 1 crore rooftop installations, promoting solar ancillary manufacturing in India. Discussions on land and evacuation as key enablers for accelerating Indian utility scale plants will also be taken up. Other themes scheduled for the first day are ‘From Mines to Modules. India as Global Solar Manufacturing’, ‘India as Global Wind Manufacturing Hub’ and ‘Mismatch between Upcoming RE Capacity and Transmission Readiness’.

The schedule for the second day of the conference includes brainstorming sessions on strategy for ensuring offtake of RE power by Discoms, National Bioenergy Programme, Emerging Role of Energy Storage in India, Developing an Integrated Strategy for Small Hydro Power Plants in India and Green Hydrogen Horizons, among others.

Meanwhile, India’s exports of solar photovoltaic (PV) products surged 23 times to $2 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2024 from FY22, according to a new report. This marks a significant progress in India transitioning from a net importer to a net exporter of solar products, according to a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research and Analytics.