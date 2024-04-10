Bounce Infinity launches portable liquid cooled battery tech for e-scooters

New Delhi, April 10: Home grown electric vehicle (EV) maker Bounce Infinity on Wednesday launched portable liquid cooled battery technology for e-scooters in partnership with energy storage solutions startup Clean Electric.

According to the company, this technology is a significant leap forward in EV performance as it promises an extended range, rapid charging capabilities, and an enhanced battery lifespan.

"Our liquid cooled batteries are portable and can be conveniently charged at any standard 5 Ampere socket and fast charged at 15 Ampere socket found in every household, just like the ones used for appliances such as refrigerators and heaters," Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, of Bounce Infinity, said in a statement.

Incorporated into the Bounce Infinity E1 model, this new technology now facilitates an impressive range of over 100 kilometres, the company said.

"We are pushing the boundaries of innovation in battery technology to enable long range, rapid charging EVs with unmatched battery safety to power the EV revolution by developing battery technology ground up specifically designed for the harsh operating conditions in India," said Akash Gupta, CEO & Co-founder Clean Electric.

Moreover, the EV maker mentioned that the new liquid cooled battery offers a substantial increase in energy capacity, boasting 2.5 KWh (Kilowatt hour), and delivers a range of 112-120 kilometres on a single charge, increased from the earlier 1.9 kWh offering 85 kilometres range.