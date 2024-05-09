BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India

New Delhi, May 9: The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition was launched in India by the luxury car maker on Thursday.

Produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the new BMW 330 Li M Sport Pro is now available at an ex showroom price of Rs 62,60,000 in the 330 Li petrol variant at all the company's dealerships and online shops.

"In its M Sport Pro avatar, the car is not just bolder but also offers the best in class technology. With its excellent driving capabilities, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stays true to its reputation of being the ultimate sports sedan," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.

The new car comes available in four metallic paint works Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue.

The car comes with a two litre four cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 258 HP (horse power) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm (Newton metres) at 1,550-4,400 rpm (revolutions per minute).

The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds, according to the company.

For safety, the car includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, and others.