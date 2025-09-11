Biocon becomes first Indian drug maker to launch manufacturing plant in the US

New Delhi, Sep 11: Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon on Thursday announced the opening of its first manufacturing plant in the US.

The US-FDA-approved facility, operated by Biocon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Generics and based in Cranbury, New Jersey, produces oral solid dosage medications with an annual capacity of 2 billion tablets.

The company had acquired the plant from Eywa Pharma in 2023 and invested over $30 million in upgrades to create the state-of-the-art facility.

“This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen its supply chain, and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint,” the company said.

It also represents a strategic advancement for the company’s US operations, enabling faster access to essential therapies and enhanced supply reliability. While a few products have already been commercialised from the site, several more are in the pipeline.

“Biocon’s first US FDA-approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion. More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group.

The new plant was inaugurated on Wednesday with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other industry representatives in attendance.

“This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers, and partners in this important market. The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the US and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide,” said Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon.

Meanwhile, Biocon shares are up 7 per cent in the past month, which helped the stock trim its year-to-date losses to 1 per cent.

The company’s Q1FY26 revenue and Ebitda missed had consensus estimates by 2 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, due to weakness in the generics segment.

Biosimilar sales were up 1 per cent QoQ while generics/CRDMO segments were up 6 per cent and 11 per cent YoY, respectively.

--IANS