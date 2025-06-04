Australian researchers develop brain training game for drug-free pain relief

Sydney, June 4: Australian researchers have developed a new interactive game, showing early promise as a non-invasive, drug-free alternative for managing chronic nerve pain.

The project, called PainWaive, trains users to regulate abnormal brain activity linked to neuropathic pain, Xinhua news agency reported.

Developed by researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), the game uses a headset to monitor brainwaves in real time while players engage with a mobile game that rewards healthy brainwave patterns, offering a potential home-based replacement for painkillers such as opioids.

Three out of four participants reported significant pain reduction after four weeks of use in a recent trial. Their relief was comparable to or greater than what is typically achieved with opioid medication, the team found.

The game is based on disrupted brainwave activity in people with nerve pain, particularly changes in the thalamus -- a key relay centre in the brain.

The technology helps users retrain abnormal brain activity using mental strategies like relaxation or positive imagery, said Sylvia Gustin, professor at UNSW. The findings are published in the Journal of Pain.

“Participants felt empowered to manage their pain in their own environment. That’s a huge part of what makes this special,” said Dr Negin Hesam-Shariati from UNSW’s NeuroRecovery Research Hub.

Participants used a low-cost EEG (electroencephalogram) headset and tablet-based game at home, with remote monitoring by researchers.

Designed using 3D printing and open-source parts, the headset costs around $193.7, far cheaper than commercial systems, and uses wet electrodes to target the brain's sensorimotor cortex for accurate pain-related readings,

PainWaive's design prioritises accessibility for those with limited access to conventional treatments, Gustin said. She added that recruitment is underway for two larger trials targeting chronic spinal pain and neuropathic pain from spinal cord injuries.

--IANS



