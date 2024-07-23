Atal Innovation Mission, WIPO join hands to boost innovation in Global South

New Delhi, July 22: The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) at NITI Aayog and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) on Monday joined hands towards building joint innovation programmes in the Global South. Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan said that innovation is India’s strength.

"This path breaking partnership between AIM and WIPO will take the best of India’s innovation models to countries that are on similar development trajectories, and will enhance understanding and awareness about IPR right from the school level and unlock the innovation potential of the world as well as foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth," he said.



According to Sherif Saadallah, Executive Director, WIPO Academy, intellectual property (IP) is a powerful catalyst for innovation and creativity, essential for addressing the development of youth and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



"Our focus on youth is an integral part of our work to build a more inclusive global IP ecosystem, and our partnership with Atal Innovation Mission demonstrates WIPO’s commitment to ensure youth's participation in innovation and creativity," said Saadallah.



Last year, Daren Tang, Director General, WIPO had visited the AIM ecosystem and advocated for Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and Atal Incubation Centers (AIC) to be a good template for innovation and entrepreneurship through South cooperation.



Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog said that WIPO's recognition of India's entrepreneurship development model is a proud moment for India and NITI Aayog. “This deepens an already productive relationship between NITI Aayog and WIPO on national competitiveness,” said Bery.