APJ Abdul Kalam Mission 2023: Satellites made by children launched from Tamil Nadu

Guwahati, Feb 19: As part of the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023, a rocket carrying 150 student-built satellites from several states was launched on Sunday.

The launching program took place at the Pattipolam village of Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, the governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present during the event.

As per an official statement, over 5000 students from class six to class twelve across the nation were given the opportunity to design and create 150 PICO satellites.

Notably, the mission has given the children an opportunity to study more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.



