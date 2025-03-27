AI, data analytics to boost innovation in intellectual property landscape: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, March 27: Innovation is the key to India's march towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ and there is a need for modern technologies such as AI and data analytics in trademark searches and intellectual property (IP) enforcement, according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. He also stressed the importance of stronger copyright protection measures to safeguard the interests of innovators and businesses. Speaking at the ‘National Intellectual Property Awards 2024,’ the minister emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s IP ecosystem through legislative changes, administrative reforms and new initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and research.

“Innovation has always been in our DNA. We are very proud that ‘zero’ originated from India. Chess, too, is now being recognised as a game that originated from our ancient tradition of Chaturanga. Innovation will define India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat,” said Goyal. Highlighting the significance of research and development (R&D), Goyal stressed that no country can claim to be developed without focusing on innovation, new ideas, and technology-driven progress. “In our Amrit Kaal, as we work towards making India a resilient economy, R&D will play a crucial role. We are moving towards becoming a powerhouse of new technologies and ideas,” the minister added.

Goyal announced the government’s continued efforts to support scientific advancements through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), which will facilitate collaboration between the government, private sector, and academia. “The NRF will be instrumental in fostering enthusiasm for science and technology innovation among stakeholders,” he noted.

The minister also highlighted key achievements and reforms in India’s IP landscape. India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index has improved significantly, from 81 in 2015 to 39 in the latest ranking. India now has the sixth-largest trademark filings globally, with patent grants reaching approximately 100,000 last year. To further strengthen India’s IP framework, Goyal called for more judicial support in IP-related cases. He proposed setting up specialised IP benches in High Courts and introducing an internship system for young law students to familiarise them with the IP ecosystem.