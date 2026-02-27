AI casebook to boost gender empowerment launched

New Delhi, Feb 27: In a significant milestone in India's commitment to inclusive and ethical artificial intelligence (AI) advancement, the government has launched a Casebook on AI and Gender Empowerment, IT Ministry said on Friday.

Officially launched at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, the casebook has been developed by the government through the IndiaAI Mission under MeitY, in partnership with UN Women and supported by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD).

It brings together 23 real-world AI solutions from across the Global South that demonstrate measurable impact on gender equality and women's empowerment.

According to the ministry, the casebook features 23 AI solutions selected from 233 submissions across more than 50 countries through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process.

“An independent evaluation committee comprising senior officials from MeitY, MoWCD, and UN Women assessed submissions based on real-world deployment, measurable gender impact, and evidence-based outcomes,” said the statement.

The featured solutions span critical sectors including healthcare including menstrual health, economic empowerment and financial inclusion, digital safety and prevention of technology-facilitated gender-based violence, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture, access to justice and legal services, education and skills development, and Knowledge Resource for Policymakers and Practitioners.

The casebook received international recognition when United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the UN Women stall at the JanAI Expo.

The Secretary-General engaged with young women from rural communities pursuing STEM careers under the WeSTEM project, implemented by UN Women in collaboration with the Governments of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, the European Union, Micron, Nokia, and the Head Held High Foundation.

According to the statement, the young women shared how they are using AI to build new skills, expand access to learning, and explore emerging employment opportunities, reflecting practical pathways toward becoming future technology leaders.

It further stated that the casebook serves as a comprehensive knowledge resource for policymakers, technology developers, researchers, and practitioners, highlighting practical options to ensure AI systems are ethical, inclusive, and responsive to the diverse realities of women and girls in India and across the Global South.

