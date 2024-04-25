ADIF, IIT Guwahati partner to boost startup ecosystem in India

New Delhi, April 24: The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) and IIT Guwahati's Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) on Wednesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote entrepreneurship and provide support to technology startups.

The MoU aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem by facilitating collaboration between ADIF's network of startups and entrepreneurs, and IIT Guwahati's pool of innovators, faculty, and incubation facilities.

Under the agreement, ADIF will provide alliance membership to TIC's portfolio startup companies, giving them access to ADIF's startup toolkit of discounted services, resources, and mentorship opportunities.

On the other hand, TIC will assist ADIF members through mentoring, market linkages, pitching support, networking events, and acceleration programmes.

The partners will jointly organise startup courses, workshops, hackathons, and research initiatives involving students, faculty, and entrepreneurs. In addition, ADIF will also promote TIC's events and programmes through its channels for greater visibility.

"We are excited to partner with the prestigious IIT Guwahati, Technology Incubation Centre to empower early stage startups through our combined resources and networks. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of catalysing India's entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Prateek Jain, Associate Director at ADIF.

"IIT Guwahati Technology Incubation Centre is delighted to join hands with ADIF to create a more conducive environment for our brightest minds to transform their innovations into successful businesses, especially in North East India," said Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, President, IITG, TIC. "We look forward to nurturing entrepreneurship through this synergistic partnership."

The partnership will also provide startups crucial support in areas like policy advocacy, technology solutions, mentoring, funding opportunities, and more to help them scale rapidly.