A Rs 4,200 crore plan to improve technical education in India has been approved by the cabinet

New Delhi, Aug 8: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the proposal for implementation of the Rs 4,200 crore 'Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education' (MERITE) Scheme in 275 technical institutions comprising 175 engineering institutions and 100 polytechnics across the country from 2025-26 to 2029-30.

Out of the total Rs 4,200 crore outlay, there will be an external assistance of Rs 2,100 crore from a World Bank loan, according to a Cabinet communique.

The objective of the scheme is to improve the quality, equity and governance in technical education across all states and UTs by implementing interventions aligned with the National Educational Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), it said.

An estimated 275 government and government-aided technical institutions are expected to be selected and supported under the scheme. This will include selected National Institutes of Technology (NITs), State Engineering Institutions, Polytechnics and Affiliating Technical Universities (ATUs). Apart from this, state and UT departments handling technical education will also be supported through the MERITE scheme. About 7.5 lakh students are expected to benefit from the scheme, the statement said.

Apart from more employment generation, the major outcomes expected from the scheme are digitalisation strategies in participating states and UTs, development of guidelines for multidisciplinary programmes among technical courses and an increase in learning and employability skills of students.

Besides, an increase in transition rate of students across student groups, a strengthened research and innovation environment, better quality assurance and governance mechanisms resulting in long-term benefits, an increase in accreditation and better technical education institution-level quality assurance are the other expected benefits.

This scheme will also aim to roll out relevant, labour market-aligned curricula and blended courses and the development of future academic administrators, especially women faculty.

The scheme will be implemented in government engineering institutions and polytechnics in all states and UTs. The interventions are aligned with NEP-2020 and are aimed at enhancing the quality, equity and governance of the participating institutions.

Eminent educational institutions like the IITs and IIMs, and regulatory bodies in the higher education sector, such as the AICTE, the NBA, etc., will also play a significant role in the scheme implementation.

The initiative emphasises enhancing students' skills to improve their employability through a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach. Key interventions include offering internship opportunities, updating curricula to align with industry requirements, organising faculty development programmes, and setting up research hubs.

Additionally, support will be provided to incubation and innovation centres, skill and maker labs, and language workshops. These measures aim to boost the employability of fresh graduates, leading to higher placement rates and ultimately helping to reduce unemployment among engineering students in the states and Union Territories.

--IANS