A decade of science under PM Modi placed India on world pedestal: Union Minister

New Delhi, March 14: The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 10 years boosted science in India and placed the country on the world pedestal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, said on Thursday.

Singh said this while unveiling a report titled ‘A Decade of Science & Technology Panorama for Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ at the Vigyan Bhavan here on Thursday.

“A decade of science based on the three pillars of self-esteem and empowerment of the scientific community, technology becoming a way of life, and success stories in science & technology have placed India on the world pedestal," the Minister said.

“Indian scientists already had the acumen to develop world-class innovation. However, the leadership of Prime Minister Modi gave an enabling milieu in the recent years,” he added.

The report has been prepared by the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India in collaboration with the Foundation of Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) India, and 22 line ministries, departments, and organisations.

Stating that India has emerged as a frontline nation among the developed and scientifically advanced countries, Minister Singh said, "Science and technology will be the cornerstones for transforming India into Viksit Bharat by 2047."