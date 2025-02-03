94 pc of Indian workforce believe AI skills will skyrocket careers: Report

New Delhi, Feb 3: With India experiencing a transformative wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in workplaces, a new report on Monday showed that 94 per cent of professionals in the country believe that mastering AI skills will accelerate their career growth. The report by Emeritus, a leader in professional education, noted that the integration of AI in the workplace is reshaping careers across India. It also revealed that Indian professionals are leading the global AI adoption curve.

The report is based on a survey of over 6,000 respondents across 18 countries aged 21-65 working across sectors such as finance and insurance, manufacturing, software and IT services, and education, among others. It showed that 96 per cent of Indian professionals are using AI and generative AI tools at work, significantly higher than 81 per cent in the US and 84 per cent in the UK.

As a result, 95 per cent of Indian workers report increased productivity due to these technologies, outpacing the global average. “As the world undergoes economic and technological changes, the workforce needs to keep up with the time and evolve their approach to work with new skills, mindsets, and competencies,” said Ashwin Damera, CEO and Co-Founder of Emeritus.

“India’s workforce is not only adapting to AI but actively harnessing it to shape the future of work. The findings highlight the resilience and forward-thinking mindset of Indian professionals and their employers in positioning AI as a career catalyst,” he added. Indian professionals are prioritising AI skills to stay competitive, with 90 per cent considering AI and generative AI crucial for future career success, the report said.

Moreover, 94 per cent view AI expertise as essential not only for career advancement but also for diversifying across industries far surpassing the global average of 87 per cent.

Notably, machine learning is uniquely among the top five most sought after skills in India, with professionals twice as likely as their global counterparts to focus on it. The most sought after skills include AI development and application mastering emerging technologies effective communication skills Machine Learning and strategic leadership and management.

The report also identified four critical trends in how Indian learners perceive and use AI higher AI adoption in India; AI/Gen AI skills as a top priority AI’s transformative impact on workplaces and concerns about AI-driven displacement.