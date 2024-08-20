1st supermoon of 2024 ‘looks amazing’, says Elon Musk

New Delhi, Aug 20: Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday called the first Supermoon of 2024, ‘amazing’ to see. From Monday to Wednesday, stargazers can witness a “full moon that is both a supermoon and a blue moon”, said NASA in a post on X.com. “The Moon looks amazing,” Musk said in a post.

According to NASA, the Moon will peak on Tuesday morning for those eastward from Nepal across Asia, including India and Australia. NASA explained that “a supermoon is when the Moon is within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth” It added that “a blue moon doesn't necessarily mean the Moon will look blue”.

“Although it will not look blue, as the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon. The first recorded use of "Blue Moon" in English dates from 1528,” said Gordon Johnston, Retired NASA Programme Executive, in an earlier blog post on NASA. In 1979 astrologer Richard Nolle coined the term "supermoon" as either a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth.

The term "Blue Moon" has since the 1940s, also been used for the second full Moon in a month that has two full Moons. 2024 will witness four consecutive supermoons. The supermoon occurring next, on September 17, is also known as the Harvest Moon.

It will also be partially eclipsed by Earth during the night as a portion of it passes into Earth's shadow. The third full moon of the year is expected to shine bright on October 17. Known as Hunter's Moon, it will also be the closest full moon of the year. The last supermoon of the year will occur on November 15.