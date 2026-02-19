RTI flags 14,523 dropouts in Tinsukia, 192 tea tribe, Adivasi students miss HSLC

Doomdooma, Feb 19: Serious concerns over school dropouts and examination absenteeism have surfaced in Tinsukia district following startling disclosures obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

Official information furnished by the Inspector of Schools, Tinsukia district, vide letter No. IS/TDC/RTI/2023/674/620, dated Tinsukia 08/07/25, in reference to the letter of the Director of Secondary Education, Assam (No. E. 656322/E, dated 29/05/2025), reveals that as many as 192 Adivasi and Tea Tribe candidates did not appear in the HSLC Examination in the 2024-25 academic session.

The disclosure has triggered fresh debate on the effectiveness of the State government’s welfare initiatives aimed at curbing dropouts and promoting educational continuity among marginalised communities.

The data was obtained by an RTI activist from Lakhimpur, who sought details regarding dropout students belonging to Adivasi and Tea Tribe communities from Classes I to XII in Tinsukia district between the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2024-25, as well as the number of such candidates who did not appear in the HSLC and Higher Secondary final examinations in 2024-25.

The figures present a disturbing trend. Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, a total of 14,523 students from Classes I to XII dropped out in the district. The highest number of dropouts – 4,374 students – was recorded in 2021-22. The annual break-up stands at 1,952 in 2020–21; 4,374 in 2021-22; 3,405 in 2022-23; 3,461 in 2023-24; and 1,331 in 2024-25.

Class-wise data further underlines the gravity of the situation. During the five-year period, 614 students dropped out in Class I; 1,494 in Class II; 1,629 in Class III; and 1,603 in Class IV. The highest dropout was recorded in Class V with 2,905 students. The figures stood at 2,317 in Class VI; 1,427 in Class VII; 1,310 in Class VIII; 941 in Class IX; and 257 in Class X.

These revelations come despite the Assam government rolling out several ambitious schemes in recent years to encourage enrolment and retention.

The initiatives include the Nijut Moina scheme providing financial assistance to girl students for higher education and prevention of child marriage; the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Babu Achoni offering Rs 1,000 to 2,000 per month to students pursuing higher studies; distribution of bicycles to Class IX students; a Rs 1,800 financial incentive scheme for Class X students; and fee waivers for economically disadvantaged candidates appearing in HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations.

Additionally, measures such as mid-day meals, free textbooks and uniforms, the Anundoram Borooah Award and the Banikanta Kakoti Merit Award have been implemented to motivate students.

The persistence of high dropout figures had earlier prompted the State government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to constitute a study team on June 26 last year to examine the issue.

Observers point out that at a time when over 7,000 government schools across the State have reportedly been closed or amalgamated due to declining enrolment, the dropout of nearly 15,000 students in a single district over five years carries serious implications.

It may be recalled that allegations had surfaced last year that a large number of Tea Tribe and Adivasi candidates could not appear in the HSLC examination owing to their participation in the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ programme organised in Guwahati on February 24, 2025, reportedly in connection with a world record attempt. The RTI findings appear to lend weight to those claims.

Though the present data pertains only to Tinsukia district, similar patterns in other districts with sizeable Tea Tribe and Adivasi populations cannot be ruled out. Educationists have stressed the need for targeted intervention at the community level to arrest the dropout trend before it assumes more alarming proportions.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing HSLC examination 2026 in Tinsukia district, out of a total of 13,389 registered candidates, 13,119 were present while 270 remained absent. Though it is not yet known how many of the 270 absent candidates belong to the Adivasi and Tea Tribe communities, the figure has once again raised concerns among academic circles.

With enrolment falling and absenteeism continuing despite several welfare schemes, the challenge for the authorities is not only to get students into schools but also to ensure they stay till the examinations.