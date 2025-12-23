Rights body flags multi-crore dog trafficking racket in Assam, moves police

Guwahati, Dec 23: The Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Foundation filed a complaint before Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, seeking stern action against the dog trafficking syndicate.

Addressing a press conference at Gauhati Press Club after filing the police complaint on Monday, office-bearers of the organisation expressed grave concern over the growing menace of a multi-crore dog trafficking syndicate operating in the state due to alleged administrative failure.

“Incidents of organised dog kidnapping have been taking place across various districts of Assam. From Assam, dogs are allegedly being trafficked at a rapid pace to neighbouring States, particularly to suburban areas and nearby States. Some traders are involved in this crime. We have already lodged multiple FIRs at several police stations, but police could not stop the illegal trade,” a statement said.

The organization alleged that as per information received from various sources, dogs are being transported daily from Upper Assam to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other places, in the hidden chambers of small or luxury vehicles, for sale.

“There are reports of active illegal dog sale syndicates in different locations, including parts of Meghalaya. Each dog is sold for amounts ranging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. Since November, nearly 1,000 dogs have reportedly been kidnapped. In many areas, a large number of dogs have gone missing in recent times, which is extremely alarming and distressing,” they said.

The Foundation demanded immediate arrest of the kingpins of the multi-crore syndicate as soon as possible.