‘Ready for any two-front war’: Air Chief at IAF’s Vijay Diwas show in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Dec 10: The Indian Air Force marked Vijay Diwas 2025 with a spectacular aerial display at Dibrugarh's Air Force Station Mohanbari, on Wednesday.

Organised by the Headquarters Eastern Air Command to commemorate India’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War that led to the creation of Bangladesh, the event drew a massive turnout of military and civil dignitaries, air veterans and hundreds of enthusiastic schoolchildren.

The day-long celebration, held from 9 am to 2.30 pm, featured an awe-inspiring aerial display showcasing the operational might and precision of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, while addressing the press at the IAF station, asserted that India is fully prepared to face any two-front war scenario.

“India, particularly the Indian Air Force, is totally prepared to fight a two-front war if any such situation arises. If our adversaries attempt any misadventure, we are ready to give them a bloody nose,” the Air Chief said.

Speaking on the legacy of the 1971 war, Air Chief Marshal Singh said he felt honoured to revisit memories of one of the most defining chapters in India’s military history.

“I am very happy to share the memories of that time. The way the Indian Air Force stood rock solid and delivered what was expected, whether it was the day operations in November, the quick ceasefire in the air, or the final decisive blows such as the attack on the Governor’s House in Bangladesh was remarkable. In those 13 days of swift action, we saw Pakistan completely buckle under pressure and call for a ceasefire,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of joint operations, the Air Chief underscored the seamless coordination between the armed forces during the war.

“Critical operations like river crossings and air drops would not have been possible without close coordination between the Army and the Air Force. In the Western Sector, the Navy also played a vital role. That war taught us a powerful lesson that joint operations can decisively secure victory. The Indian Air Force continues to train and equip itself based on these very lessons,” he added.

Display at the air show in Mohanbari, Dibrugarh (AT video)

Calling Vijay Diwas a day of pride and remembrance, the Air Chief said the nation must never forget the sacrifices and indomitable spirit of the armed forces.

“It is a great honour to celebrate Vijay Diwas and remember the sacrifices and the indomitable spirit of our forces who gave us a thumping victory in 1971. The 13 days of swift action by the Indian Armed Forces was astounding. The operation was a big success not only for the Indian Air Force but for the entire nation,” he said.

The flying display included advanced Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, Dornier Do-228 surveillance aircraft, Antonov An-32 transport planes and both Chinook heavy-lift and Mi-17 helicopters.

The demonstration drew loud applause as aircraft performed complex manoeuvres highlighting combat readiness, surveillance capability, and airlift strength.

In addition to the high-octane aerial performances, the event also featured an exhibition and the release of a special commemorative film dedicated to the 1971 war.