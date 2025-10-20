Railways adds 8,000 more special trains to manage festive rush this season

New Delhi, Oct 20: To accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways will operate around 8,000 additional special trains in the coming days, the Railway Ministry announced on Monday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed passenger movement at the Railway Board’s War Room and commended staff members for their round-the-clock efforts. He also extended festive greetings to railway personnel on the occasion of Diwali.

This year, Indian Railways is operating 12,011 special trains to ensure smooth and comfortable travel during the festive season — a sharp rise from 7,724 trains run during the same period last year.

Indian Railways is operating at full strength to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during the ongoing festive rush. In addition to regular train services, IR has successfully operated 3,960 special trains between 1st October and 19th October 2025 to meet the increased travel demand during the festive period, the statement said.

These special trains are being run across all zones of Indian Railways, with Northern Railway (1919 trains), Central Railway (1998 trains), and Western Railway (1501 trains) operating the highest numbers.

Other zones, including East Central Railway (1217) and North Western Railway (1217), have also deployed additional services to meet regional travel requirements. The zone-wise breakup of these 12,011 trains is under:

Between 1st October and 19th October 2025, more than 1 crore passengers have already been facilitated by these special services. The management of passenger movement has been streamlined across stations, with the provision of dedicated holding areas, additional ticket counters, potable water facilities, and clean washrooms to ensure a comfortable travel experience, according to the statement.

In the New Delhi area — encompassing New Delhi, Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Shakur Basti stations — a total of 15.17 lakh passengers travelled during 16th to 19th October 2025, as compared to 13.66 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 1.51 lakh passengers.

Earlier, the Union Minister also visited New Delhi & Anand Vihar Railway stations and interacted with passengers to get feedback on arrangements made by Indian Railways for them.

Special Arrangements include holding areas, a larger number of ticket counters, potable drinking arrangements, display of timing of trains & other comforts for the smooth travel of passengers, the statement added.

