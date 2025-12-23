Protest over lynching turns violent near Bangladesh mission in Delhi

New Delhi/Dhaka, Dec 23: Holding saffron flags and shouting slogans against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, hundreds of supporters of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal broke barricades and clashed with police near the fortified Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Protesters forced several barricades down as police struggled to contain the surge. The high security area witnessed a beefed-up police presence in the morning ahead of the protest announced by the Hindu right groups.

A sea of banners and placards bobbed in the air, reading denunciatory messages against the Bangladesh government. A placard read, "Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for)."

The area had been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

"A Hindu man was brutally assaulted and killed. We are requesting our government to take strict action against those who are behind the killing. We are also protesting that even the Bangladesh police must take strict action against those who are behind the killing," a protester said.

Another said, “We in India consider every community as our brothers and sisters. Similarly, every Hindu in any other country must be treated.”

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was summoned to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, amid concerns over the security of Bangladeshi missions in India.

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned the Indian High Commissioner, Prothomalo.com reported.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following that meeting said that India's cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, the report added.

According to the diplomatic sources, Verma was summoned in light of the emerging security situation surrounding Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India, including New Delhi and Kolkata, the report added.

Diplomatic sources said that Verma has been requested to ensure strengthened security for Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India.

This marks the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Before today, Verma was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on 14 December.

The neighbouring country's envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents during the tenure of the interim government.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh.

According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire.

PTI