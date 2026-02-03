Policeman’s night-ride death sparks tiger attack fears in Arunachal’s Dibang

Sadiya, Feb 3: A suspected tiger attack on the forested Mayodia Road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district has claimed the life of a lone biker, triggering an intensified response from forest and police authorities.

The deceased has been identified as Chiksen Mangpang, a head constable and resident of Manfaiseng village in Namsai district.

He was serving as police personnel and was returning home after duty when the incident reportedly occurred late on Sunday night.

According to preliminary information, Mangpang was travelling alone through the Mayodia stretch when he was allegedly attacked by a wild animal.





The victim Chiksen Mangpang (AT Image)





A truck driver present in the area claimed to have witnessed the biker being dragged off the road by a large animal, suspected to be a tiger.

Mangpang’s motorcycle, bearing registration number AR-20-9866, was later found abandoned on the roadside, reinforcing suspicions of a wildlife attack.

Forest and police teams launched a search operation soon after the incident was reported.

However, due to darkness and dense forest cover, the victim could not be traced during the initial night search. His severely mauled body was later recovered from the area, confirming the fatality.

Confirming the developments, Roing Divisional Forest Officer Mito Rumi (APFS) said, “After receiving the information, we immediately deployed forest teams to the site. Investigation began the same day and search operations were carried out at night, but the victim could not be traced then. Subsequently, joint forest and police teams recovered the body. It is a deeply upsetting incident.”

He added that authorities are still working to conclusively determine the animal responsible for the attack.

“We need to further confirm which animal was involved. Based on inputs received from the police, a medical team will conduct a detailed analysis of the injuries,” the DFO said.

In response to the incident, night patrolling has been intensified in the Mayodia area.

“Expert teams have been deployed, including a senior veterinary team from Itanagar equipped with darting guns, equipment and tranquilising drugs. Officers from three tiger reserves - Namdapha, Pakke and Kamlang - are also being sent to assist, as directed by headquarters,” Rumi added.

Family members of the deceased rushed to the area after losing contact with him. According to relatives, Mangpang had spoken to a friend in Roing while returning from Anini on Sunday evening and had asked him to prepare dinner, but he never reached home.

A local resident, who recorded a video appeal shortly after the incident, urged people to avoid night travel on the Mayodia road unless absolutely necessary and cautioned against travelling alone.

Police officials said video footage related to the incident has been collected from Roing Police, and further investigation is under way.

Authorities have advised commuters to exercise extreme caution while travelling along the Mayodia route, especially during evening and night hours.

The incident has once again brought the issue of man-animal conflict into sharp focus, particularly along forested routes frequented by both locals and tourists.