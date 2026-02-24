Pawan Hans helicopter falls into sea near Port Blair, all rescued

Port Blair, Feb 24: A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency ditching into the sea on Tuesday morning shortly after taking off from Port Blair, a town located in the northern part of Middle Andaman Island. The aircraft was carrying seven people at the time of the incident.

All those on board the helicopter, which belongs to the national helicopter carrier, were rescued safely, and no injuries were reported.

According to a spokesperson for Pawan Hans, the incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m. The spokesperson described it as a "short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands", indicating that the aircraft encountered difficulty while attempting to land.

"The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported," the spokesperson said.

Officials familiar with the developments said the helicopter went down into the sea approximately 300 metres short of the runway as it was approaching Mayabunder for landing.

The incident took place at around 9.30 a.m., shortly before the aircraft was scheduled to touch down.

The development comes just a day after a fatal air crash in Jharkhand claimed seven lives. An air ambulance aircraft crashed in Chatra district on Monday evening, killing all seven people on board.

The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, had departed from Ranchi and was headed to Delhi when it went down in the Bariatu Panchayat area of Simaria, a forested region in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Sanjay Kumar, Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the Beechcraft C90 aircraft, bearing registration VT-AJV, was operating a medical evacuation flight on the Ranchi-Delhi route at the time of the crash. The aircraft came down in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district.

"The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19:34 IST, the aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi," the statement said.

Authorities are investigating both incidents.

