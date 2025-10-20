Over 600 join Ziro Honour Run 2025 to salute 1962 war heroes in Arunachal

Itanagar, Oct 20: The Ziro Honour Run 2025, an initiative of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri District Administration, was held on Sunday at Ziro with remarkable public enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Conceptualized as a tribute to the brave soldiers of the 1962 Indo-China War, the event drew more than 600 participants, including men, women, and children of all age groups, alongside personnel from the armed forces. The run featured three categories - 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km - with prizes awarded to winners in each segment.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik attended the finale as chief guest. In his address, the Governor commended the Indian Army and the district administration for organizing what he described as “not just a race but a symbol of endurance, trust, mutual respect, and love for the country”.

Underscoring the importance of fitness and moral discipline, he said, “A healthy nation is built not only by champions but by every healthy citizen.” He urged the youth to shun alcoholism and drug abuse, and to embrace discipline, education, and healthy living as the pillars of a strong society.

As part of the Honour Run celebrations, a four-day ‘Shaurya Motorcycle Rally’ was held from October 14 to 17, covering the route from Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang to the Neelam Tebi War Memorial in Keyi Panyor district. The rally paid tribute to the valiant soldiers of the 1962 war.

Adding an emotional touch to the occasion, the families of Martyr Rifleman Neelam Tebi and Havildar Shere Thapa were specially invited and honoured for their supreme sacrifices.

The programme also featured vibrant cultural performances by the Apatani, Gorkha, and Sikh communities, along with martial arts demonstrations by Army personnel, reflecting unity, discipline, and cultural harmony.

Among those present were Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, senior administrative officers, heads of departments, PRI members, Army officials, and a large number of local residents.

The Ziro Honour Run 2025 stood out as a proud celebration of patriotism, unity, and civil–military camaraderie, reaffirming the deep bond between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian Army.

By Correspondent