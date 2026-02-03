Over 2 lakh attend 21st Adivasi Mahasabha at Borgolai; rights & wages dominate discourse

Doomdooma, Feb 3: The four-day-long 21st Adivasi Mahasabha-2026 concluded on Sunday at the Dehing Sports Complex Samannay Kshetra in Borgolai under the Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district, culminating in a historic public assembly that resonated with strong calls for unity, dignity and justice for the Adivasi community.

Organised under the banner of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Tinsukia district committee, in collaboration with the Adivasi Jani Shakti Sangati, the Mahasabha drew an unprecedented gathering of over two lakh people from across Assam and neighbouring States, turning Borgolai into a vibrant hub of political assertion and cultural pride.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who attended the concluding public meeting as the chief guest, electrified the massive gathering with a hard-hitting address on Adivasi rights and democratic values.

He began by paying tribute to Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, linking his music to the resilience and cultural strength of the Adivasi people.

Raising the long-standing issues of rights over land, forests and water, Soren said safeguarding these resources was a fundamental responsibility of any government.

He pointed out the irony that while Assam’s tea industry stands firmly on the labour of Adivasis, the community continues to face severe deprivation and exploitation.

Launching a sharp attack on the Central government, Soren derisively termed it a ‘bepari sarkar’ (traders’ government), remarking, “When the king is a trader, the subjects are turned into beggars.”

He accused the Centre of misusing institutions such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and the Election Commission for political ends, warning that such practices were eroding the foundations of democracy.

He further alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre had never shown genuine intent for the equal development of Adivasi communities.

Emphasising political consolidation, the Jharkhand Chief Minister noted that Adivasis constitute a significant share of Assam’s electorate and asserted that united political decision-making could decisively alter the State’s political landscape in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He also assured that, on the lines of Jharkhand, schemes ensuring financial assistance and social security for Adivasis could be implemented in Assam as well.

Earlier, reception committee president Rana Jyoti Neog delivered the welcome address. AASAA central executive committee president Rejan Horo and general secretary Deben Orang addressed the gathering, urging greater unity and sustained struggle for constitutional rights and social justice.

Several prominent personalities shared the stage, including Jharkhand Tribal Affairs Minister Chamra Linda, MP Bijoy Kumar Hazda, MLA M Tajuddin Raja, former Assam minister Etuwa Munda, Jai Bharat Party state president Tiwari Gorh, and Prity Rekha Barla Nag, wife of late Pradip Nag, among others.

Speakers strongly highlighted wage disparities faced by tea garden workers, noting that while daily wages in other States range between Rs 400 and Rs 500, workers in Assam receive only around Rs 250.

The demand for an end to such discrimination and for ‘justice with dignity’ emerged as a dominant theme throughout the Mahasabha.

The four-day programme featured delegate meetings, discussion circles, sports events, cultural processions and performances, reflecting both the rich heritage and growing political consciousness of the Adivasi society.

On the second day, AASAA central president Rejan Horo hoisted the association’s flag, while the Mahasabha flag was hoisted by Rana Jyoti Neog. A martyr tribute programme was inaugurated by general secretary Deben Orang.

Three delegate sessions deliberated on the historical origins of Adivasi settlements in Assam and the Northeast, land and identity issues, and constitutional justice including Scheduled Tribe status, with noted academic Dr Debabrata Sharma among the key speakers.

Spread across nearly 87 bighas, the venue showcased traditional houses, arts and crafts, Birsa Munda Park, a Martyrs’ Park, exhibitions and trade fairs – making the Mahasabha not just a political congregation, but a living expression of Adivasi identity.

Observers believe that the 21st Adivasi Mahasabha at Borgolai has transcended the bounds of a conventional conference, emerging as a powerful mass movement that is likely to leave a lasting imprint on Assam’s socio-political discourse.