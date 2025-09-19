Zubeen Garg - The voice that defined a generation

Every person in Assam has a Zubeen story. For some, it was the thrill of meeting him in person, even if just for a brief moment. For others, it was growing up with his songs, humming them in school, playing them at family functions, or watch him perform live at the Bihu functions.

For many, he was not just a singer—he was their God, someone larger than life whose music became part of their daily existence.

Whenever Zubeen performed, the scene was the same - long queues of fans braving the scorching sun or pouring rain just to hear him perform. Thousands would sing along with him, their voices blending into a chorus that only Zubeen could inspire. His aura was unmatched, his connection with people unshakable. That aura will live on, now and forever.

No one thought this day would come. Yes, his health was fragile, and yes, he had often been seen moving in and out of hospitals. But people believed, or at least wanted to believe, that Zubeen was invincible. He had survived so many struggles, both personal and professional, that we thought he always would.

The idea of a future without him feels unreal. His sudden passing in Singapore has left the entire state, and indeed his fans across the world, in shock and silence.

Zubeen Garg was never just a singer. He was an icon, not just in Assam but across the country. He was a musician who gave people a voice, who bridged generations with his songs. He was loved for his extraordinary talent, but also admired for his fearless attitude. He was never afraid to speak his mind, never afraid to challenge what he thought was wrong. This honesty made him the “Heartthrob of Assam”—not just because of his music, but because of the way he lived his life.

For many generations, Zubeen was an escape. His songs carried a sense of belonging, a taste of home, especially for those living far away. For people studying or working in metro cities, or even abroad, his voice was a reminder of Assam. After a long day in an unfamiliar city, it was often his songs that brought comfort, like a warm embrace across distance. His music was more than entertainment; it was home.

The beauty of Zubeen’s voice lay in its power to stir emotions, even if you barely understood the lyrics. His songs had a way of cutting straight to the heart. Joy, sorrow, longing, love—he could make you feel them all, often in a single track. That was his gift, and it was a gift he shared generously.

Of course, Zubeen had his struggles. He fought his demons in public, and his fans often worried for him. But even through those battles, his voice remained like a soothing balm, healing others even as he tried to heal himself. That was perhaps his greatest strength—turning his pain into music that gave hope and comfort to millions.

On September 19, when he passed away in Singapore, he was supposed to perform at the North East Festival. It is heartbreaking to think that the stage awaited him, the audience awaited him, but fate had other plans. He left us on the same day he was meant to once again connect with his fans through music.

Zubeen Garg was a legend. His career, his struggles, and his legacy will be studied, written about, and celebrated for years to come. But for his fans, the truth is simpler - there will never be another Zubeen. Not in this lifetime. His songs will live on, his voice will echo in our hearts, and his memory will remain woven into the story of Assam.

He was not just a singer. He was Assam’s heartthrob.

- Indrani Chakrabarty