Successive outbreaks of the deadly African Swine Fever (ASF) in the State have crippled its once-thriving piggery sector, triggering serious livelihood concerns. Ever since this exotic disease was first reported in the State in May 2020, there have been a number of outbreaks, resulting in mass pig fatality.

The seriousness can be gauged by the rapidly dwindling pig population which has plummeted to 13 lakh from 21 lakh in 2029. Those engaged in the piggery sector have borne the brunt, with many forced to quit the business. With no insurance company inclined towards giving compensation coverage for ASF-affected animals, the situation has only worsened.

After the disease was first detected in 2020, it resurfaced in 2022, affecting most of the upper Assam districts. After a brief lull, the fever has once again hit many districts, particularly Barpeta, Darrang, Nalbari and Kamrup, necessitating large-scale culling of affected animals. As the compensation against each pig is meagre, pig-rearers are in a desperate situation. With no vaccine available against the deadly disease which spreads from a rapidly-mutating virus, it might take a long time for the piggery sector to recover.

The lack of bio-security in pig farms in the State is another major factor behind the recent surge in the epidemic, rendering it an endemic disease of the State's veterinary sector. The task at hand for the government is clear. With ASF continuing to affect a large pig population, urgent interventions including a bailout package for the distressed pig-rearers are a must.

Successive outbreaks and rapid spread of the disease make it apparent that the efforts aimed at checking the virus's trans-border movement have failed and the virus is affecting more and more animals. The lack of awareness about the do's and don'ts about the disease has not helped matters either. The ongoing ASF attack has affected commercial and backyard farms alike, causing high pig mortality and resultant huge economic losses.

The past decade or so had witnessed substantial growth in the piggery sector, with many educated youths taking to scientific pig rearing, making investments through bank loans. The prevailing situation has impacted them in an unprecedented manner and they are justifiably seeking government intervention. Among other things, the State government should initiate a suitable rehabilitation package for the affected pig farmers.

A large segment of pig farmers in the State are not organized and this could effectively make the government interventions out of bounds for them. That most of the piggery activities are done in an unscientific manner also raises the risk of spread further.