When forest protectors turn predators: Assam's conservation commitments in question

The Central government's indictment of the then PCCF and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Assam, MK Yadava, over shocking illegalities in diverting forestland for setting up police battalions at Geleky and Hailakandi exposes how protectors are turning predators. All this, however, does not merit much surprise, as we have a history of the Forest department's direct or tacit connivance in perpetrating such illegalities that are wreaking havoc on our priceless natural bequest.

The Centre termed the act on the part of the former Assam Forest chief as a gross violation of forest laws, in which he failed to establish his non-involvement in the offence.

The official in question has previous records of indulging in activities highly inimical to the interests of forests and wildlife. But ironically, the Assam government had all along chosen to turn a blind eye to those and instead rewarded him by extending his term following his superannuation! This certainly makes it amply clear where the interests of the Assam government lie.

As authentic media reports indicate, many forest officials are guilty of gross dereliction of duty and corruption but for reasons best known to the government, the law fails to take its own course in many such cases. This is not to tar all the officials with the same brush, as there is an equal number of dedicated officials and staff who have been braving the rigours of harsh jungle life to conserve our flora and fauna. But the presence of the rotten elements has definitely earned disrepute to the department.

It will not be out of place here to look at some recent decisions of the State government that severely undermine its oft-repeated commitment to protect our forests and wildlife. Indeed, the government's much-hyped plantation drives cannot hide the harsh reality that natural forests and wetlands across the State are bearing the brunt of encroachment, besides a thoughtless and highly intrusive development model endorsed by the government itself.

It recently came to light that the government had clandestinely withdrawn the notification on Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary -something unprecedented in the history of forest conservation in the State, and which leaves none in any doubt whatsoever as to the sinister intent of the government. The notification was apparently withdrawn to accommodate real estate and industrial and commercial lobbies.

Garbhanga Reserve Forest has been known to be a prime wildlife habitat, which, together with Deepor Beel and Rani Reserve Forest, forms a single ecological belt right within the city limits -besides maintaining some much-needed contiguity with the bordering Meghalaya forests.

Similarly, the recent electrification of a railway track cutting through the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, and allowing a highly polluting oil exploration project inside the eco-sensitive zone, are appalling to say the least.