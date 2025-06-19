Uprooted lives, broken promises: The tragedy of Goalpara’s eviction drive

The recent eviction drive in Assam’s Goalpara district has displaced hundreds of families, raising serious questions about procedural fairness, administrative accountability, and the human cost of State actions. The operation targeted over 1,556 bighas in the Hasila Beel area under the Balijana revenue circle. Nearly 667 families – mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims, many of whom are NRC-listed citizens and daily wage earners – were uprooted, with bulldozers and excavators dismantling homes, schools, and even a Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project. The administration claims to have served eviction notices in 2023, 2024, and again just days before the demolition. Yet, affected families say they received no adequate warning or alternatives. Some had been living on the land for over 40 years and were even provided government housing and electricity connections – clear signs of official recognition. This raises a crucial question: if these individuals were truly illegal encroachers, how did they access State schemes? Should the officials who facilitated these benefits not be held accountable? Moreover, what was the administration doing during the decades these settlements grew?

The land in question housed five lower primary schools and basic public infrastructure, suggesting that the State, at some point, turned a blind eye or unofficially legitimised the settlements. That these structures are now deemed “unauthorised” exposes an alarming inconsistency in governance. Eviction without accountability is not governance – it is an abdication of responsibility. Opposition Congress, whose stronghold the area is, has cried foul over the operation and has sought a stay citing Supreme Court guidelines, fundamental rights for shelter to all Indian citizens, Prime Minister’s announcement for roof to all Indian families and human rights conventions. The Hasila Beel operation is part of a broader campaign by the Assam government to clear encroachments on State land and reclaim it for infrastructure development and conservation. While such goals may be legally valid, the manner of execution leaves much to be desired. Forced evictions without rehabilitation plans deepen the cycle of poverty, marginalisation, and resentment. The selective nature of enforcement only amplifies existing socio-political divides and raises suspicions about bias. Environmental conservation and land management are important, but so are human lives, especially of the economically vulnerable. The drive in Goalpara illustrates the need for a balanced policy – one that upholds both legal authority and human dignity. Governments must ensure that eviction processes are transparent, follow due process, and most importantly, include comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement for those affected. True development cannot be built on the ruins of people’s homes. The State must be held to a higher standard – one that doesn’t just reclaim land, but also reclaims its moral and constitutional responsibility toward its most vulnerable citizens.