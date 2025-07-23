Unresolved boundaries, unprotected parks: A conservation wake-up call for Assam

While the State has upgraded some forests to national parks and sanctuaries in recent years – undoubtedly a boost to conservation of flora and fauna – some pressing irritants remain, which, unless addressed immediately, stand to cause long-term harm to conservation. Particularly frustrating has been the government’s lackadaisical attitude in properly drawing the boundaries of the newly-created protected areas. For example, Raimona National Park, which shares a long boundary with Bhutan in the north, has a flawed boundary mapping, as its boundaries mentioned in its official notification are far from accurate.

A GPS scrutiny of the boundary points (BPs) reveals a number of anomalies in demarcation, with boundary points straying outside or inside the actual border lines. Such anomalous exercises are unwarranted and can trigger border issues, which could be inimical to the interests of biodiversity conservation.

Similarly, Dehing Patkai National Park, too, has unresolved border issues with Arunachal Pradesh – something that the park’s official boundary has failed to take note of. With the boundary issues left unresolved, encroachment from the Arunachal side has kept eroding large areas of the national park while the Assam government and the forest authorities have hardly batted an eyelid. Behali Wildlife Sanctuary also has a long-pending boundary dispute with Arunachal, resulting in large-scale encroachment on the Assam side and erosion of vast tracts of forest land. What is most unfortunate is the unwillingness of the Assam government to take up the matter of boundary disputes over forest land with Arunachal despite the two governments holding a series of bilateral ministerial-level talks with the intent of resolving border issues.

Assam’s persisting border rows with neighbouring States, particularly Nagaland and Arunachal, have acquired complications by the day. Incidents of fresh intrusion and disturbance along these volatile areas by miscreants from across the inter-State boundary are not infrequent. Loss of human lives and that of large-scale forest cover have been the disturbing fallouts of this situation.

It is the inertia of the State government that allows marauders from the other side of the border to disrupt the normal life of Assam’s residents in a cavalier fashion. But, all this has failed to push the government into initiating a lasting security mechanism on the volatile border. Even now, acts of intimidation against Assam’s residents are commonplace. Most of the border areas falling inside Assam have seen little development in terms of infrastructure and security in sharp contrast to the developmental activities taking place on the other side of the border. This has put our border inhabitants in a vulnerable position during any conflict situation. This is something that the State government should acknowledge and kick-start the development process, including setting up of a permanent security mechanism in these remote and backward areas.



















