Timely tribute to Bhupen Hazarika’s enduring legacy

The demise of music maestro Bhupen Hazarika 14 years back had created a void that can never be filled. But the timeless legacy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra will live on and the onus is also upon us to honour and sustain this musical bequest from the cultural legend. The unanimous decision of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday to rename Dibrugarh Airport as ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika Airport’ is a fitting tribute to the maestro. Also in the offing is a series of events and initiatives to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Dr Hazarika that are set to kick off from September 8 before culminating with a mega event in New Delhi on September 8 next year. While a commemorative coin in his honour has also been proposed, a dedicated academic chair is to be introduced at Banaras Hindu University to promote research on his life and works. Indeed, the endeavour of the government as also other stakeholders should be to spread the legacy of Dr Hazarika to every nook and corner of the country. Evaluating his monumental contributions and carrying forward his rich legacy can be an ideal way to pay meaningful tribute to the legend. In Assam, we have a history of not doing enough to assess the contributions made by iconic figures, as homage-paying remains more or less confined to ritualistic emotional eloquence. We should not let that happen with Bhupen Hazarika, and instead do the needful so that his legacy endures for posterity.

As the maestro enriched our cultural heritage like few had done before, it becomes imperative for us to ensure that there is a proper assessment of what he has left for us. He was a multifaceted genius and there can be study and research on the varied aspects of his timeless musical creations. Central to his music was a vast canvas that had space for everything – from folklore and contemporary life to history and heritage to human emotions in their many shades. His uniquely led life with wide-ranging experiences, too, is amply reflected in his music, and this can interest writers and researchers. Then, his creative genius is resplendent with the unsurpassed literary value of his lyrics, lending yet another striking dimension to his compositions. So elevating are his lyrics that he can stake his claim as a litterateur par excellence on the strength of these masterful lyrics alone. There is no reason why an exhaustive chapter on the maestro’s creations cannot be made a part of the educational curriculum. It is safe to conclude that there will never be another Bhupen Hazarika, and his golden voice will certainly remain a shining beacon in our collective consciousness.