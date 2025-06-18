The great green betrayal: How Assam govt is sacrificing Kaziranga for short-term gains

Less than five years after issuing it, the Assam government has cancelled the preliminary notification of the ninth addition of the Kaziranga National Park. The preliminary notification for the 2,570-hectare addition to the park was issued in September 2020. The cancellation will mean that this ecologically fragile area will not feature on the map of the national park - a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The government's flip flop over conservation of Kaziranga doesn't stop there. In April, the government had withdrawn the proposal for an integrated ESZ covering 3,600 sq km-which included Kaziranga National Park along with its 10 additions-Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary including its first addition, Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary, Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary, Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary, East Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary, and the proposed North Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary.

Citing various infrastructures in the proposed ESZ, the government told the Centre that implementing such a vast integrated ESZ without resolving these fundamental boundary and community issues would severely obstruct development, lead to population displacement, and create long-term socio-economic distress for vulnerable communities.

Worse even, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) recently told the Supreme Court that illegal mining has continued and intensified near the Kaziranga National Park, despite a 2019 top court order banning all mining and related activities in and around the park's ecosystem.

The CEC report also said the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) gave fresh permissions for "dozens" of mines in forest areas and in proposed eco-sensitive zones, violating the SC ban and without the required approval from the standing committee and the National Wildlife Board. Add to this the NHAI's proposal to construct a green field road bypassing Jakhalabandha town, that will pass through animal corridors.

In other words, Kaziranga has been commodified, valued more for the land than the ecosystem it had been sustaining over centuries. It has been a silent victim of policy compromises, as the government continues to prioritise short-term economic and political interests over long-term ecological health.

Manpower shortage in national parks like Manas and Orang also manifests the government's faux pas in forest and wildlife conservation. Ideals of forest and wildlife conservation have been promoted through public campaigns, pledges, and the enactment of environmental laws. However, there has been a stark contradiction between these declarations and the actual policies and actions-revealing a troubling pattern of hypocrisy.

Such hypocrisy undermines genuine conservation efforts and erodes public trust. Genuine commitment to forest and wildlife conservation requires a government to align its policies with its promises-prioritising long-term ecological stability over short-term economic gains and respecting both Nature and the rights of those who protect it.

It is imperative that sustainable alternatives and stricter regulatory frameworks be prioritised to protect our remaining natural heritage and ensure a livable planet for future generations.