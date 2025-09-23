The day Assam came to a standstill

September 21, 2025, will remain etched in the memory of every Assamese who lived through it. It was the day the state came to a halt to bid farewell to Zubeen Garg. Lakhs of people thronged the streets of Guwahati, standing shoulder to shoulder just to catch a glimpse of the vehicle carrying the mortal remains of the singer who had been more than just an artist to Assam. For many, stretching out a hand to touch the ambulance was enough — a final connection with the man who had given them so much through his music.

The scene was overwhelming. From the night before, people had been waiting at Guwahati’s LGBI Airport without chaos or complaint. As the ambulance made its slow journey, flowers and gamusas rained down on the vehicle. The scorching sun tested the patience of the crowd, but no one moved. From the elderly to the very young, from millennials to Gen Z, everyone bore the heat with remarkable calm. Zubeen had united them all. And when heavy rain later lashed the city, it seemed only to wash away their exhaustion. Fans broke into song, their voices rising in unison with ‘Mayabini’. By dusk, a rainbow appeared in the sky — as if nature itself was blessing Assam’s heartfelt tribute.

On this day, titles and power meant little. Cabinet ministers, police officials, and political leaders walked alongside ordinary citizens. No one was in a hurry. Everyone wanted to savour those last moments, knowing they were part of something historic. Decades later, people will mark time by this event- “I was there. Where were you?”

In truth, Assam came to a standstill on September 19, the day of his passing. Shops, vehicles, and even conversations seemed to pause, as if the state was wrapped in disbelief. Zubeen Garg may have been “just a singer” to the world outside, but for Assam he was much more. He was a companion after long days, a voice that carried both joy and pain. Each album and performance became a memory stored away, to be revisited when comfort was needed.

Since his passing, his songs have become unavoidable, in the best sense. They play in tea stalls, homes, and offices. Even in silence, his melodies hum in people’s minds. They are the earworms of grief, comfort, and remembrance all at once.

The human ocean that walked with him was rare. Few artists in any generation command such devotion. People sobbed uncontrollably, some cried openly, others simply stood in stunned silence. For outsiders, it may seem unusual to weep so deeply for a public figure. But Zubeen was never just a celebrity. With all his quirks and eccentricities, he was our own. That sense of belonging blurred the line between artist and family.

It is easy to forget that he was also someone’s son, husband, brother, and friend. While the masses grieve, his loved ones face an emptiness even deeper. Their private sorrow deserves as much respect as the public mourning.

Tributes poured in from across India — from political leaders, Bollywood, and the music industry. Even those who had not known him before will now carry his name and his songs in memory. In life, he united Assam. In death, he continues to spread love and peace through music.

Zubeen gave words to those who could not speak their feelings. That is why his absence feels like the loss of a voice we all depended on. Assam has lost its most beloved son, but his melodies will continue to echo, keeping him alive in the hearts of millions.