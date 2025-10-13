Tezpur University crisis: Balancing grievances with academic normalcy

The stalemate at Tezpur University (TU) continues, with a string of protests by students and heads and deans of most of the departments for the past several days against alleged financial and administrative mismanagement by the Vice Chancellor. Curiously, the protests had initially begun with the students taking a strong exception to the VC’s “brazen indifference” towards a homage-paying ceremony for departed singing icon Zubeen Garg on September 21. Emotions have run high since and an apology on the part of the VC failed to pacify the agitators, who were later joined by the teachers and staff.

All this has paralysed the varsity for over two weeks, which is far from a healthy development. The academic environment and campus discipline have gone for a toss and all this bodes ill for the future. The agitators should see reason and refrain from vitiating the academic environment any further so that normalcy is restored in the campus. An inquiry committee has already been formed by the Assam Governor, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, and this should calm down agitated minds.

Whatever might be the grievances of the students, the sanctified campus of a university cannot be allowed to degenerate into a chaotic protesting arena for weeks. There are proper ways and means to get the grievances addressed, and holding the varsity’s dignity to ransom cannot be acceptable.

The government, which apparently failed to initiate timely action to ease matters, should ensure that a high-level probe unearths financial and administrative irregularities and fixes responsibility for those.

The protesters can continue with their demands in a measured way without disrupting normal activities, especially academic, on the campus if they feel that the authorities are taking matters lightly. Protests should focus on getting an impartial inquiry rather than indulging in personal vilification. As is being alleged, not everything is running smoothly in the varsity, with there being many areas of concern.

Enhancing academic performances and facilitating world-class research and innovation, creating better placement opportunities for students, better remuneration for research scholars, filling up of vacant posts, improved hostel facilities, etc., ought to be the common goal of the students and teachers.

If anything, including vested interests of a person or a coterie of persons, is found to be throttling the wellbeing of the varsity, those should definitely be pointed out, discussed, and probed. The university authorities, too, must function transparently and with accountability – and certainly not by stifling legitimate dissatisfaction of students, teachers and staff, and riding roughshod over the institution’s lofty ideals.