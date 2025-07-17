Russia eyes India to plug labour shortage amid Ukraine war fallout

Desperate situations call for ingenious solutions! Having embroiled itself in a protracted and futile conflict in Ukraine, Russia, in the course of the last three years, has been confronted with a severe shortage of recruits to man its behemoth armed forces, in replacement of soldiers it has lost so far.

This, in turn, has led to unforeseen consequences on other fronts-the industrialised regions of this vast nation have begun to experience a manpower crunch, with areas like the Sverdlovsk region bearing the brunt. It may be noted that this area, with Yekaterinburg as its capital, is located in the Ural Mountains and is known for its heavy industry and military-industrial complex, and has in it companies like Uralmash and Ural Wagon Zavod, which produces the T-90 series tanks.

The severe shortage of workers to man the factories, especially those producing weapons and ammunition to sustain the Ukraine campaign, has negatively impacted the war efforts. Naturally enough, one cannot expect a strongman like Vladimir Putin to acknowledge such setbacks, but the developments speak for themselves. The Russian Ministry of Labour has predicted a workforce shortage of 3.1 million people by 2030, and has proposed increasing the quota for inviting qualified foreign workers by 1.5 times to 0.23 million in 2025.

According to the ministry, Russian industrial enterprises attracted 47,000 qualified migrants from outside the Commonwealth of Independent Countries in 2024.

India, with its vast population of unemployed youth, is an obvious choice of the Russian Ministry of Labour as a source of recruitment, it being a friendly nation and one that has not yet openly condemned the Russian onslaught on Ukraine. Moscow has, of course, already sought and received soldiers from other friendly countries like North Korea who are fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian troops. But, limitations in size and population figures make such recruitment a drop in the ocean of Russia's requirement, and it is looking to a country like India to help it out.

As intimated by senior officials, Russia plans to accept up to 1 million workers from India to supplement its dwindling workforce, a significant move that might prove to be a win-win solution for both the countries, easing as it would the labour shortage there while helping, even though in a relatively smaller way, with the unemployment problem in India. It is learnt that Moscow had initially wanted to invite workers from Sri Lanka and North Korea, too, but then decided against it because of some related complexities.

Indian migrants have gone to Russia before, with some of these being unwillingly drafted into the Russian army to fight in Ukraine. But nothing as gargantuan as this, mass migration with the concurrence of both involved parties, had been contemplated before in what bodes to be an ingenious but workable solution.