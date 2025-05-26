Rivers, rural skills & regional growth in Northeast on NITI Aayog's radar

Chairing the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon a broad spectrum of issues that are critical for sustainable development, particularly concerning the Northeast.

Modi encouraged States to interlink rivers within States to battle water scarcity as well as floods. Underlining the need to transfer technology, innovation and information to farmers and fields, he said 2,500 scientists will go to villages and rural centres in the coming days to deliberate on topics such as crop diversification and chemical-free farming.

Laying emphasis on skilling, Modi said States must plan for various skills that are attuned to modern technologies like AI, semiconductors and 3D printing. To achieve this, States must focus on modern training infrastructure and rural training hubs to enhance skilling.

He also said that States should leverage the opportunity in tourism. These sectors are extremely relevant to the Northeast, the true potential of which is yet to be unlocked due to various reasons. The region requires focused attention to address its unique challenges, promote local economies, ensure participatory development, and foster a safe and conducive environment for businesses.

In the context of Assam, where unemployment is chronic, the skilling of youth is absolutely crucial. Targeted skill development programmes for youth, women, and other marginalised groups can help reduce unemployment rates in a State where the private sector offers limited opportunities. Tailored training programmes can equip these individuals with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive labour market.

Specific efforts should be made to include groups that face barriers to employment, such as women, youth and migrants.

Modern agriculture is a powerful tool for reducing unemployment, especially in rural areas of the region. By integrating modern techniques and technologies, new job opportunities can be created, improving productivity and boosting income levels.

This stunningly diverse region has immense untapped potential for tourism, yet it remains relatively unexplored compared to other parts of India. This presents both challenges and opportunities for sustainable tourism development. The challenge of limited infrastructure and connectivity has kept many travellers from visiting Northeast India. Improving connectivity through better roads, airports and tourist-friendly infrastructure would be essential in opening the region up to more visitors.

There is a need for the government to translate planning into prompt and effective action, which is critical for achieving development goals, improving public services, and fostering overall societal progress.

Government plans often exist in the form of well-crafted policies or ambitious roadmaps, but the actual implementation has been slow, inefficient, or even ineffective. This gap between planning and execution can undermine the potential benefits of these plans, delaying economic growth, innovation, and social welfare. The NITI Aayog should ensure that the plans it creates have clear, specific, and measurable outcomes.